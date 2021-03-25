Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Yelp were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after buying an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

