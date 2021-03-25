Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 8,589 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

