112,635 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.62 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

