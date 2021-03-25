Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 200,056 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 159,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

