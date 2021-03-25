Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

