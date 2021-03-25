Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

