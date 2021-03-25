Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Lydall worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lydall by 299.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $588.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

