Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 375,353 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

