PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.21 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.