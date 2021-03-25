Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

TVTY stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

