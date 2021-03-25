Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS: TRSWF) recently:

3/19/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TRSWF opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

