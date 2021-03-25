Farhad Nanji Acquires 426,484 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

