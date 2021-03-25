Anders Malmstrom Sells 200,880 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equitable by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

