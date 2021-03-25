Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells 90,545 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TER opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $163,283,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.