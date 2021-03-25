Truist Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $48.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -523.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

