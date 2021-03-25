Morgan Stanley Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $50.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,319.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

