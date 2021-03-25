Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

WES stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

