Morgan Stanley Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $20.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

