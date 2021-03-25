GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.05 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair cut GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.81.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,398. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.