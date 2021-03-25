Roth Capital Boosts aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $20.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. On average, analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

