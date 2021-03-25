Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of HZNP opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

