Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $236,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

