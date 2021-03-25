Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $248,000 Stock Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of United Insurance worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UIHC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

