Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,574,000 after acquiring an additional 725,649 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,814,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Baidu by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 571,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 283,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $239.19 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.41.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

