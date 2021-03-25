Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

