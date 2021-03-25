Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $598.30 million, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

