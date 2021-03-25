Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

CAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

