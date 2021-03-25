BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.91% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 27.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APT stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

