Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Team worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Team in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Team by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Team in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Team in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Team stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

