BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intellicheck worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $149.12 million, a PE ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

