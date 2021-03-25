BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

