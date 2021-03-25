BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 10,399.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TARO. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

