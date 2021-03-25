BlackRock Inc. Purchases 30,909 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.25% of Pure Cycle worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a PE ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

