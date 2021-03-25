BlackRock Inc. Has $11.82 Million Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of IntriCon worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IIN stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.