BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.97% of Vidler Water Resources worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 773.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vidler Water Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ PICO opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc focuses on the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.