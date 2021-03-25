BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 363,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $774,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

