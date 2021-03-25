Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Down 1.9%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 8,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

