Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Down 41.5%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price traded down 41.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.42. 10,434,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 2,802,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

