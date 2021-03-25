BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €36.80 ($43.29) and last traded at €35.65 ($41.94). Approximately 34,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.55 ($41.82).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

