South32 (LON:S32) Shares Up 0.5%

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.58 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97). 603,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 755,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.30 ($1.96).

The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of -65.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. South32’s payout ratio is presently -0.90%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

