Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “
Shares of MLSS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 555,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,683. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.
