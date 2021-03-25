Mushroom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 100.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for $23.08 or 0.00044101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mushroom has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. Mushroom has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $1.06 million worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00460197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00168332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.00772398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00074845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,526,751 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

