PayBX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One PayBX token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00609871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023618 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

