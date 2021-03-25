Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report sales of $78.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.42 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AppFolio by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.42. 115,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

