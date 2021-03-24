Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $106.53 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $106.53 million and $308,705.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.07 or 0.00412789 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

