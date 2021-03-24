Venus (XVS) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $39.75 or 0.00075931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $361.16 million and approximately $52.90 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,299.77 or 0.99915155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,086,767 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

