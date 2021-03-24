Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.17). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $11.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.99. 3,491,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.99 and its 200-day moving average is $217.84. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

