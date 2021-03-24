Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

JYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Joint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Joint by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

