Tellor Market Cap Reaches $60.37 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $81.01 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $49.62 or 0.00094791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00606868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00064215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00023598 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,296,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,567 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

