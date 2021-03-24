Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $833.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $833.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $903.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.71 million. Shopify posted sales of $470.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP traded down $55.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,106.01. 1,064,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,888. Shopify has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.47, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

